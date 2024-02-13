Coca-Cola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 106,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 59,999 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,220,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $255.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

