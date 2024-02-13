Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,229 put options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 4,123 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. 1,933,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. American International Group has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

