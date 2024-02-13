Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $964,135.61

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.02 million and $964,135.61 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,412,360 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

