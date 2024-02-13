Foraco International (FAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th.

Foraco International Price Performance

Shares of FAR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,917. Foraco International has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foraco International news, Senior Officer Fabien Sevestre sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.