Yandex (YNDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX remained flat at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Yandex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Yandex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

