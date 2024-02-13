Oppenheimer Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $240.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on MNDY
monday.com Stock Performance
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.