Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 678,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,364. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.