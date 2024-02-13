Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 151,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,779. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

