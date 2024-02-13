Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 456,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Terex has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

