Mizuho Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $235.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Get WEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 150,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,140. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $213.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.