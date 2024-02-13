Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

DUK opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

