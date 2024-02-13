Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $472,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,921. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

