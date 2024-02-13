American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Gap Up to $77.59

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.59, but opened at $79.34. American Electric Power shares last traded at $78.41, with a volume of 1,297,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

