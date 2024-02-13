Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 221 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.91. 1,557,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $140.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

