Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,340. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

