Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785,631 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $147,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

