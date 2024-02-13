SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 2.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 914,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

