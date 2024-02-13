Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.25. 2,246,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

