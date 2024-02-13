Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $150,114.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $715.07. The stock had a trading volume of 299,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,336. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.06 and its 200 day moving average is $536.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.