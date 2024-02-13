BCM Advisors LLC Sells 196,646 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,646 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VPU traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 269,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,718. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.