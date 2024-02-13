Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Oldfield Acquires 63 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($320.65).

Schroders Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 393.90 ($4.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 420.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 357.20 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

