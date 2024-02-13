Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 95 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($188.37).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 99 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($190.05).

On Monday, December 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($190.10).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBRE traded down GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.79 ($1.93). 883,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.38. The firm has a market cap of £381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

