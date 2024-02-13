BCM Advisors LLC Sells 222,618 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,618 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after buying an additional 346,606 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $193.41. 55,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.