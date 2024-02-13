Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,284,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,073 shares.The stock last traded at $75.10 and had previously closed at $78.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

