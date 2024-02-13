Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,013,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 873,876 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $397,648.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,561 shares of company stock worth $1,308,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 220.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

