ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,612,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 15,776,370 shares.The stock last traded at 127.80 and had previously closed at 148.97.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 75.73.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ARM by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ARM by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

