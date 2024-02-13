Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.