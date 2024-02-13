TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Gap Down to $45.40

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $42.06. TPG shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 309,782 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TPG by 492.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in TPG by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TPG by 38.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in TPG by 21.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

