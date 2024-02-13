IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $10.73. IonQ shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 3,202,127 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

