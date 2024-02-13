BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $183,827.11 and approximately $316.46 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015350 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,609.53 or 0.99962582 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00181795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000947 USD and is up 797.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $275.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

