Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down to $154.68

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $154.68, but opened at $142.19. Herc shares last traded at $141.30, with a volume of 58,215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Stock Down 7.4 %

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Herc by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Herc by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.