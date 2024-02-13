Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Down to $49.47

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.47, but opened at $45.26. Unitil shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 4,637 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Unitil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unitil

Unitil Stock Down 3.7 %

Unitil Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Unitil by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.