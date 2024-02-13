Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $7.90. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 62,856 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,977,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

