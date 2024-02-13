Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.77. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 8,182,271 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.