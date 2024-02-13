Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423,257 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.40% of Moody’s worth $1,387,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $26.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.14. The company had a trading volume of 460,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,907. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.72 and a 200-day moving average of $352.91. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.