Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 122,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

