Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.38. 389,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

