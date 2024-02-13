Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,331,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,404,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

