SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.11. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 4,629,620 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

