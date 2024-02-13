Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Decreases By 34.2%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 32,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,208,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

