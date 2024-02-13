Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 42,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 18,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,413. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.32) by $19.44. Equities research analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

