Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $27.28

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $24.40. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 26,604,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

