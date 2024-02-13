Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 269,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
