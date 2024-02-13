Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,838,000 after buying an additional 219,290 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 169,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,970. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

