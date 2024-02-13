Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 161,154 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 10.9 %

ASTLW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

