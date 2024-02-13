Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 183,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,713. The stock has a market cap of $639.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.68. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.