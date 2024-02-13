Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,745. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 32,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,829,412 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,560. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
