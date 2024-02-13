Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,745. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 32,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,829,412 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,560. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

