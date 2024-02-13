Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Drops By 24.9%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BACK remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Tuesday. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,150. IMAC has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,069.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BACK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

