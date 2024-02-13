Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,845 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of S&P Global worth $388,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, hitting $423.62. The stock had a trading volume of 407,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

