iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,762,000 after purchasing an additional 487,402 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 152,019 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,896,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 584,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

